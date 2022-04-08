Wells Fargo & Company Trims Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Target Price to $70.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

VSCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $69.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.27.

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $46.40 on Tuesday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.90 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.48.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $3,495,565.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $134,550.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,262 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10,416.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

