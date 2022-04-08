XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPO Logistics, Inc. is a third-party logistics provider offering expedient, single-source solutions for time-critical and service-sensitive shipments through its non-asset based transportation network. XPO serves customers in the U.S, Canada and Mexico with domestic and international freight destinations. XPO’s suite of logistics services is offered through three brands: expedited surface transportation through Express-1, Inc., domestic and international freight forwarding services through Concert Group Logistics, Inc., and truckload brokerage services through Bounce Logistics, Inc. XPO Logistics, Inc., formerly known as Express-1 Expedited Solutions, Inc., is based in Buchanan, Michigan. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on XPO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.69.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $61.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.55. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.35. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,285,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $738,964,000 after buying an additional 88,777 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 180.3% during the third quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,575,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,169,000 after acquiring an additional 178,804 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 72.4% in the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,433,000 after acquiring an additional 567,038 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,216,000. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

