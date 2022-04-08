Mark T. Mondello Sells 12,000 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $57.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.01. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $72.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.30.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBL. Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

