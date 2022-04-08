Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $5.75 price objective (up from $5.50) on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of GORO stock opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. Gold Resource has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $3.11. The company has a market cap of $200.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Gold Resource by 12.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 295,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 32,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gold Resource by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 16,949 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Gold Resource by 127.2% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 422,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 236,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Gold Resource by 26.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 821,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 171,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Gold Resource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Resource Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gold Resource (GORO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.