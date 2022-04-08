Yuchun Lee Sells 2,000 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.72, for a total transaction of $535,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ VRTX opened at $275.83 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $277.66. The stock has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.
VRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.20.
About Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
