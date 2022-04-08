Yuchun Lee Sells 2,000 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.72, for a total transaction of $535,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $275.83 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $277.66. The stock has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,665 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $258,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 364.5% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 288 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.20.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

