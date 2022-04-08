Insider Selling: Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CFO Sells $683,262.80 in Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $683,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AXON opened at $132.79 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $117.05 and a one year high of $209.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.65 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $326,722,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,362,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,739,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,861,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AXON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.38.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.