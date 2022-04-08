Jason Wudi Sells 23,146 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) insider Jason Wudi sold 23,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $817,285.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jason Wudi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Jason Wudi sold 6,647 shares of Jamf stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $233,309.70.

Shares of Jamf stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.36.

Jamf ( BATS:JAMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.29 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

JAMF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Jamf from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Jamf from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAMF. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Jamf during the 2nd quarter worth $798,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 1,244.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after purchasing an additional 388,536 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 349,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,450,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

