Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Down to $5.65

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.65, but opened at $5.32. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 4,095 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on BBVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.81) to €6.30 ($6.92) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Oddo Bhf lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.61.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.20.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.2611 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 675.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,542,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,620 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,544,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,178 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter valued at about $9,370,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 843.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,084,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 969,798 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5,158.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 674,535 shares during the period. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.