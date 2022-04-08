Tritax EuroBox’s (TTAXF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Tritax EuroBox (OTC:TTAXF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $135.00 target price on the stock.

TTAXF opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32. Tritax EuroBox has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $1.32.

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

