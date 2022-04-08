Tritax EuroBox’s (TTAXF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Tritax EuroBox (OTC:TTAXF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $135.00 target price on the stock.
TTAXF opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32. Tritax EuroBox has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $1.32.
Tritax EuroBox Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
