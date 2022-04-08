Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) CFO Elena Gomez Sells 37,308 Shares

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) CFO Elena Gomez sold 37,308 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $875,245.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TOST opened at $19.07 on Friday. Toast, Inc has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $69.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.89.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toast, Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 17.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $66.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Toast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

