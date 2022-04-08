U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Gap Up to $18.47

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.47, but opened at $18.84. U.S. Silica shares last traded at $18.70, with a volume of 1,110 shares traded.

SLCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $12.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average is $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.72 and a beta of 2.94.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $284.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. U.S. Silica’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 6,263 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $87,995.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Zach Carusona sold 22,575 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $226,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,796 shares of company stock worth $735,490 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 164,012 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 85,783 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the third quarter valued at about $792,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 9.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 195,616 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 16,615 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 35.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 533,618 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 138,561 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 64.5% during the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,164 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 10,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

