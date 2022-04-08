Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $48.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $46.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RPRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $40.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.74. Royalty Pharma has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $47.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 16.81 and a quick ratio of 16.81.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $543.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Royalty Pharma will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 39,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $1,556,806.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry A. Fernandez bought 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,089 shares of company stock worth $8,982,936. 25.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after buying an additional 12,913 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,446,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 425.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 81,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 66,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,305,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,071,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 300,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,864,000 after purchasing an additional 101,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

