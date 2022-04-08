Scotiabank Boosts Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target to C$106.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
CP has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.06.
CP opened at $76.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.81.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
