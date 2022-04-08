Scotiabank Boosts Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target to C$106.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CP has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.06.

CP opened at $76.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.81.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

