Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Cut to “Neutral” at MKM Partners

MKM Partners downgraded shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. MKM Partners currently has $49.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $79.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twitter presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.06.

Shares of TWTR opened at $48.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.42. Twitter has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $73.34. The stock has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.09 and a beta of 0.80.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Twitter will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $198,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,614 shares of company stock worth $744,993 in the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630,881 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $745,362,000 after buying an additional 3,460,856 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,314,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $617,134,000 after buying an additional 378,646 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,467,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $538,854,000 after buying an additional 1,731,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,297,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $448,546,000 after buying an additional 2,400,339 shares during the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

