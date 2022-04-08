Boeing (NYSE:BA) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $306.00 price objective on the aircraft producer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 71.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BA. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.85.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $177.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.15. The company has a market cap of $105.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.96, a PEG ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.40. Boeing has a 12-month low of $167.58 and a 12-month high of $258.40.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($15.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,786,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,198,021,000 after acquiring an additional 136,818 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,908 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,729,452,000 after buying an additional 207,904 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Boeing by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,009,346,000 after buying an additional 193,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Boeing by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after buying an additional 2,725,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

