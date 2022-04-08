Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $93.98 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $94.45. The company has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.22 and its 200-day moving average is $71.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $7,141,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,667,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 576,726 shares of company stock worth $43,834,804 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.