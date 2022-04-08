Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Gap Up to $62.60

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.60, but opened at $63.95. Canadian Natural Resources shares last traded at $62.55, with a volume of 28,484 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.42 and its 200-day moving average is $47.67. The firm has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.592 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 45.84%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

