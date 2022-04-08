ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $33.77

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.77, but opened at $34.96. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $35.37, with a volume of 158,547 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQQQ. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 3,225.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

