Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.70

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 1270 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BGRY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Berkshire Grey from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Berkshire Grey from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Grey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.73.

Berkshire Grey ( NASDAQ:BGRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Equities analysts predict that Berkshire Grey, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VK Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,672,000. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,733,000. Canaan Partners X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,547,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,857,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Berkshire Grey by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,249,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,374,000 after buying an additional 1,073,525 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

