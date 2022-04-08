Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $76.80

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $76.80 and last traded at $76.80, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.99.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.25.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGLT)
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
