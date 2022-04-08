Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $76.80

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $76.80 and last traded at $76.80, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.99.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 662.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

