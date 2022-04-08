NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.35 Million

Brokerages forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $22.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $29.69 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals reported sales of $21.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $38.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $60.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $32.73 million, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $60.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.92% and a negative net margin of 154.51%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NGM. Raymond James lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.57.

Shares of NGM opened at $16.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.63. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $30.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 97.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 35,276 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 334.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 193,662 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2,163.4% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $1,808,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $570,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.