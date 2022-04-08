Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.07 Million

Brokerages expect that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) will post $18.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.30 million. Esports Entertainment Group posted sales of $5.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 234.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full-year sales of $70.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $72.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $94.87 million, with estimates ranging from $90.01 million to $100.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Esports Entertainment Group.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GMBL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 54.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at $75,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 422.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 12.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMBL opened at $0.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $3.95. Esports Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $16.14.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

