IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $102.93

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $102.93 and last traded at $103.10, with a volume of 908 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.17.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IPGP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 7.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.46.
IPG Photonics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
In other news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in IPG Photonics by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its position in IPG Photonics by 3.3% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Torray LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in IPG Photonics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.
IPG Photonics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPGP)
IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
