IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $102.93

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $102.93 and last traded at $103.10, with a volume of 908 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IPGP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 7.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.46.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in IPG Photonics by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its position in IPG Photonics by 3.3% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Torray LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in IPG Photonics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

