StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.75.
Shares of GAIA stock opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gaia has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.17 million, a P/E ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.64.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 302,072 shares during the last quarter. MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gaia during the 4th quarter worth about $10,598,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 575,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 64,456 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 449,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 313,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 173,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.
About Gaia (Get Rating)
Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.
