StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of GAIA stock opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gaia has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.17 million, a P/E ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Gaia ( NASDAQ:GAIA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Gaia had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $20.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gaia will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 302,072 shares during the last quarter. MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gaia during the 4th quarter worth about $10,598,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 575,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 64,456 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 449,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 313,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 173,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

