Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WTRG. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essential Utilities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.67.

Shares of WTRG opened at $52.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.45. Essential Utilities has a 52 week low of $44.71 and a 52 week high of $53.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $535.69 million during the quarter. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

