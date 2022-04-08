Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $160.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MASI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masimo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $229.00.

Masimo stock opened at $147.26 on Tuesday. Masimo has a 12-month low of $133.94 and a 12-month high of $305.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.53.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.75 million. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masimo will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masimo news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $137,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,800 shares of company stock worth $416,106 over the last 90 days. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 657.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

