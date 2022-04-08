Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $134.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EW. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.91.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $123.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $83.80 and a one year high of $131.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a PE ratio of 51.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $1,195,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $3,583,429.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,809 shares of company stock worth $21,502,277 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 21,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.