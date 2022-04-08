AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) PT Raised to £115

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from £105 ($137.70) to £115 ($150.82) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,737.00.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN opened at $71.01 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $48.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.67. The firm has a market cap of $220.05 billion, a PE ratio of 507.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 20.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AstraZeneca (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.