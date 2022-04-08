Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

NPCE has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NeuroPace from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeuroPace from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of NeuroPace from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NeuroPace from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NeuroPace stock opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.08. The company has a current ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 13.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. NeuroPace has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25.

NeuroPace ( NASDAQ:NPCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 141.26% and a negative net margin of 79.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that NeuroPace will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NeuroPace by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NeuroPace by 52.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NeuroPace by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NeuroPace by 6.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. 49.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

