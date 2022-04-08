Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Price Target to GBX 2,500

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,300 ($30.16) to GBX 2,500 ($32.79) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BHP Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($28.66) target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $48.20 price target on the stock. Liberum Capital raised shares of BHP Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,190.65.

BHP stock opened at $77.35 on Tuesday. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $51.88 and a 52-week high of $82.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,381 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 237.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,558 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 103,633 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,815 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

