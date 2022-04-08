Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HDIUF. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$67.50 to C$75.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

HDIUF stock opened at $27.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.72. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12-month low of $23.03 and a 12-month high of $38.96.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

