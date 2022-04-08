Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $590.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

OTCMKTS GLCNF opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38. Glencore has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $6.81.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

