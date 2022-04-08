vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimers disease includes azeliragon TTP488, which is in Phase III clinical trials; type II diabetes drug candidates include Glucokinase Activator TTP399 and GLP-1r Agonist TTP273 which completed Phase I clinical trials; products for the prevention of muscle weakness and treatment of inflammatory disorders include HPP593, HPP737 and HPP971 which is in Phase1 clinical trials. The Company’s drug discovery platform consists of TTP Translational Technology. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VTVT. StockNews.com started coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a sell rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

VTVT stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of -1.59. vTv Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTVT. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $26,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 1,575.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 34,562 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

