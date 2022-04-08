Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Finward Bancorp is a locally managed and independent financial holding company. It provides range of personal, business, electronic and wealth management financial services. Finward Bancorp, formerly known as NorthWest Indiana Bancorp, is based in MUNSTER, Ind. “

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Finward Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

FNWD stock opened at $46.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.19. Finward Bancorp has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $50.00.

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.27 million for the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 9.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Finward Bancorp will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Finward Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Finward Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,399,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Finward Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Finward Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC acquired a new position in Finward Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Finward Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 6.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

