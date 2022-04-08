Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Erste Bank der Muster is a traditional banking group and providering financial services in Central and Eastern Europe. It focuses on retail and SME banking. It offers a range of products through group-wide bundling of product know how into Competence Centres covering, among others, Debt financing, Equity capital markets ,Mergers and acquisitions,Debt advisory, Project financing, Syndication, Real Estate financing and solutions, Infrastructure Finance & Public Sector, Merchant Banking / Private Equity, Leasing solutions (IMMORENT), and Corporate Cash Management. Its customers can avail its products in netbanking, wether it is Komfort-Kredit, Profit account, Bonus account, Building society contract, Pension plan or the order of MasterCard or VISA Card. Erste Bank focuses on private clients, corporate clients and the public sector. it offers all financial products under one roof. It operates in the areas of investment , construction and living , and leasing. Erste Bank is based in Vienna, Austria. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EBKDY. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($52.75) to €47.00 ($51.65) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Erste Group Bank from €42.00 ($46.15) to €45.00 ($49.45) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($52.75) to €36.00 ($39.56) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Erste Group Bank from €50.00 ($54.95) to €53.00 ($58.24) in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.86.

OTCMKTS:EBKDY opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.43. Erste Group Bank has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $25.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average is $21.77.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

