Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.63% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Beyond Air Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a Nitric Oxide Generator and Delivery System. The company’s principal product is AirNOvent which is in clinical stage. Beyond Air Inc., formerly known as AIT Therapeutics Inc., is based in Garden City, New York. “

Get Beyond Air alerts:

Shares of XAIR opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. Beyond Air has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $16.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of -0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.38.

Beyond Air ( NASDAQ:XAIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Air will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Air news, Director Robert Carey purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $134,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 43,685 shares of company stock worth $293,447. 14.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Beyond Air by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 247,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 149,393 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Beyond Air by 554.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 111,190 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Air by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 291,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 70,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Air (Get Rating)

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beyond Air (XAIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.