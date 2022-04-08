Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $48.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.27 and its 200-day moving average is $64.92. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $87.19.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Dimitris Voliotis sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $30,188.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $684,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,307 shares of company stock valued at $9,291,301 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

