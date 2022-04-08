Barclays Cuts NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target to GBX 320

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 350 ($4.59) to GBX 320 ($4.20) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.93) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Shore Capital raised shares of NatWest Group to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.93) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 302.50 ($3.97).

NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 217.40 ($2.85) on Tuesday. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of GBX 182.85 ($2.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 258.10 ($3.38). The firm has a market capitalization of £23.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 226.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 225.66.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.24%.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

