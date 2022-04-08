Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $36.71

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.71 and last traded at $36.78, with a volume of 3265 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.48.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.43.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $615.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $152,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $1,142,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the third quarter valued at about $24,580,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 904,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,859,000 after buying an additional 202,290 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 32.0% in the third quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 662,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,237,000 after buying an additional 160,499 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,070,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,039,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Company Profile (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.