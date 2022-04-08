Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $36.71

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.71 and last traded at $36.78, with a volume of 3265 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.48.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.43.
In other Ultra Clean news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $152,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $1,142,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the third quarter valued at about $24,580,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 904,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,859,000 after buying an additional 202,290 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 32.0% in the third quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 662,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,237,000 after buying an additional 160,499 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,070,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,039,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ultra Clean Company Profile (NASDAQ:UCTT)
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ultra Clean (UCTT)
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.