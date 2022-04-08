ITT (NYSE:ITT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $72.95

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $72.95 and last traded at $73.17, with a volume of 756 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.35.

ITT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut shares of ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.11 and its 200-day moving average is $91.87.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.80 million. ITT had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in ITT during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

About ITT (NYSE:ITT)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

