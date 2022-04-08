BH Macro Limited GBP (LON:BHMG) Sets New 52-Week High at $4,540.00

BH Macro Limited GBP (LON:BHMG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,540 ($59.54) and last traded at GBX 4,282.23 ($56.16), with a volume of 33730 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,140 ($54.30).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,857.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,757.11. The company has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.42.

About BH Macro Limited GBP (LON:BHMG)

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

