BH Macro Limited GBP (LON:BHMG) Sets New 52-Week High at $4,540.00

BH Macro Limited GBP (LON:BHMG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,540 ($59.54) and last traded at GBX 4,282.23 ($56.16), with a volume of 33730 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,140 ($54.30).
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,857.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,757.11. The company has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.42.
About BH Macro Limited GBP (LON:BHMG)
Recommended Stories
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
Receive News & Ratings for BH Macro Limited GBP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BH Macro Limited GBP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.