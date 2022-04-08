Aegis Trims Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Target Price to $68.00

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Aegis from $86.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PW opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. Power REIT has a 12-month low of $33.64 and a 12-month high of $81.99. The company has a current ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $120.57 million, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PW. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Power REIT by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Power REIT by 7,387.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Power REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in Power REIT by 245.9% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 2,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Power REIT by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

