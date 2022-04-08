Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Lifted to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EXPD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.67.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Shares of EXPD opened at $97.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.61 and a 200-day moving average of $117.45. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.88. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $94.95 and a one year high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,288,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,138,000 after purchasing an additional 258,733 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 27,576 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Expeditors International of Washington (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.