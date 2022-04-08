Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mission Produce Inc. sources, produces, packs, distributes and markets avocados principally in the United States and internationally. Its operating segments consists Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. The company serves retail, wholesale and foodservice customers. Mission Produce Inc. is based in Oxnard, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AVO. Stephens lowered their price target on Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mission Produce from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

AVO stock opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.56. Mission Produce has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $22.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.01.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.24 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mission Produce will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Mission Produce by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Mission Produce by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 602,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Mission Produce by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Mission Produce by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mission Produce by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,136,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,265,000 after acquiring an additional 75,406 shares during the period. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, packaging, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It also provides value-added services, including ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management.

