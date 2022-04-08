Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Truist Financial

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SGMO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.92.

SGMO opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $859.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.41. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83.

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.04% and a negative net margin of 161.05%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 20.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 24.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 891,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 176,775 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 59.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 41.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $586,000. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

