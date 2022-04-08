New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.38

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.38 and last traded at $10.43, with a volume of 5289858 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.37.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.07 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 9.62%. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,733,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,731,000 after purchasing an additional 570,665 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,509,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,366,000 after buying an additional 85,373 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,014,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,857,000 after buying an additional 420,378 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 264.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,204,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,717,000 after buying an additional 5,229,770 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,902,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,071,000 after buying an additional 722,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.