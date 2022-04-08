New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.38

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.38 and last traded at $10.43, with a volume of 5289858 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.37.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,733,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,731,000 after purchasing an additional 570,665 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,509,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,366,000 after buying an additional 85,373 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,014,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,857,000 after buying an additional 420,378 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 264.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,204,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,717,000 after buying an additional 5,229,770 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,902,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,071,000 after buying an additional 722,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.
New York Community Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:NYCB)
New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.
