Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluence Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Fluence Energy stock opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.31. Fluence Energy has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $174.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fluence Energy will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Julian Nebreda acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 29,438 shares of company stock worth $384,736. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

