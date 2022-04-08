Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have commented on EXPGY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Experian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Experian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup downgraded Experian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Experian from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of EXPGY opened at $38.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.15. Experian has a 12 month low of $35.31 and a 12 month high of $49.97.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

