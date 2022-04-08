ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and solutions. The company’s Freight Transportation segment offers transportation of general commodities; motor carrier freight transportation services; business-to-business air transportation services; ocean transport services; global customizable supply chain solutions and integrated warehousing services. Its Premium Logistics & Expedited Freight Services segment provides expedited freight transportation services to commercial and government customers; premium logistics services; and domestic and international freight transportation with air, ocean, and ground service. ArcBest Corporation, formerly known as Arkansas Best Corporation, is headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ARCB. Bank of America decreased their target price on ArcBest from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.11.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $70.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.34. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $52.86 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. ArcBest had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ArcBest will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.01%.

In other news, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Hogan acquired 1,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.77 per share, with a total value of $150,127.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

