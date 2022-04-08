National Bank of Canada FI Buys Shares of 1,057 Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 140,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $78.37 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $67.46 and a one year high of $80.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.45.
PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA)
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.