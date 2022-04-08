National Bank of Canada FI Buys Shares of 1,057 Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 140,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $78.37 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $67.46 and a one year high of $80.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.45.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.